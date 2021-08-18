Who Drew Bledsoe Wants To See As Patriots’ Starting QB This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The hype around Mac Jones understandably is high, but Drew Bledsoe would rather see the Patriots roll with the veteran as their starting quarterback this season.

Cam Newton is coming off an underwhelming debut campaign in New England, and he’s not a lock to be under center for Bill Belichick’s team come Week 1. But the 2015 NFL MVP was dealt an awfully rough hand in 2020, and Bledsoe now wants to see how Newton will perform in a situation more conducive to success.

“I think they’ve got to let Cam go a little bit, and I would personally really like to see Cam get a full year,” Bledsoe said on the “Zach Gelb Show,” as transcribed by SB Nation. “Last year, the cupboard was kind of empty up there, and I think everybody recognizes that now. There wasn’t a lot, in terms of weapons for him. They went and got some weapons, and I think it’d be great to see Cam get to get back out there and show why he was an NFL MVP.”

Bledsoe continued: “It’d also be pretty good for Mac to watch it for a year and then be ready to rock going forward. But I’d love to see Cam get a chance to get out there and get after it and show what he can really do.”

At this juncture, New England’s quarterback competition is too close to call. Both Newton and Jones will try to take a step toward separating themselves Thursday when the Patriots and Eagles meet for a preseason tilt in Philadelphia.