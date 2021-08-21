Xander Bogaerts Salutes ‘Stopper’ Chris Sale After Win Over Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale wasn’t at his best Friday night at Fenway Park, but he got the job done.

Sale’s five scoreless innings helped the Red Sox halt their losing streak at three. The veteran left-hander, who was making his second start since returning from injury, allowed five hits with five strikeouts and a walk over 71 pitches in Boston’s 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

It was the kind of performance you expect from an ace and one that could help the Sox get back in a groove.

“That was what we needed tonight. He set the tone. He was a stopper,” Xander Bogaerts told reporters after the game, per The Boston Globe. “The (velocity) is not where it was. ? But his stuff is definitely nasty, still. Just his presence on the mound, no matter how hard he?s throwing, it kind of gets you a little shaky as a hitter.”

Sale would be the first person to tell you his stuff is not exactly where he and the team would like it to be. But the seven-time All-Star believes the feel for his full range of pitches should improve as he continues to take the mound.