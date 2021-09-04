Alex Cora Confirms Jarren Duran Tested Positive For COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

A day after not receiving any new positive COVID-19 tests, the Red Sox were hit with another on Friday night.

Jarren Duran became the latest Boston player to contract the virus, Alex Cora confirmed after Boston’s 8-5 win over the Cleveland Indians.

“He’ll be out a while,” Cora said.

Duran was a late scratch from Friday’s lineup. Cora said Duran wasn’t feeling well and had to undergo testing. He now becomes the 12th member of the organization to be impacted by the virus.

The outfielder will be out for at least 10 days, but of course it could be longer depending how he recovers.