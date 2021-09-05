NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes insults end up being the biggest motivation.

That was the case for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo on Saturday, just before he hit a game-winning walk-off single to put his team over the Cleveland Indians, 4-3.

The rally started in the bottom of the ninth inning after Travis Shaw reached on an infield single and Rafael Devers walked.

With two outs, the Indians intentionally walked designated hitter J.D. Martinez to load the bases and set up lefty reliever Alex Young to face Alex Verdugo.

The 25-year-old took some offense to that.

“I took it personal, you know?” Verdugo admitted after the game to NESN’s Jahmai Webster. “That’s the biggest thing. Obviously I know my numbers against lefties haven’t been there this year but you know I just needed that extra fire right there. They walked him, I used it as extra motivation.”

Verdugo was 2-for-4 on the night with a walk and an RBI, with the second walk-off hit of his Red Sox career.