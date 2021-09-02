NESN Logo Sign In

The City of Boston was represented out on the west coast on Wednesday as Boston native Packy Naughton got the ball for the Los Angeles Angels, making his first major league start.

After 11 games in Triple-A this year, the southpaw was recalled in early August. The 25-year-old made two relief appearances for the Angels, totaling 5 1/3 innings while allowing just one run.

His first start didn’t go as well as his previous appearances, as he allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts against the Yankees. He lasted 3 2/3 innings, throwing 38 of his 56 pitches for strikes, and exited with the Angels trailing 3-0.

Pretty nice looking changeup by Packy Naughton for the strikeout pic.twitter.com/Rw93duxIpO — Halos Heaven (@halosheaven) September 1, 2021

Naughton, who attended Boston Latin School, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of Virginia Tech in the ninth round in 2017. He mostly was brought up through that organization before he was dealt to the Angels in August 2020.