NESN Logo Sign In

Believe it or not, football fans and the sports world as a whole soon will have even more Tom Brady content in their lives.

“Man in the Arena,” a multipart documentary series covering Brady’s unprecedented NFL career, is to premiere in November on ESPN+. A new trailer for the docuseries dropped Monday, featuring appearances from Drew Bledsoe, Michael Strahan, Gisele Bündchen and the future Hall of Fame quarterback himself.