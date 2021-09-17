David Pastrnak On Ice At Bruins Training Camp Should Hype Fans Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins officially are less than a month away from beginning their 2021-22 season, and some of the veteran players took the ice Friday morning.

David Pastrnak was seen at Warrior Ice Arena, along with Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, getting some reps in and taking shots on net.

The top-line winger looked quick on his skates as he completed some of the drills. Check out some of the action from Friday morning’s festivities.

Pastrnak finished the shortened 2021-21 season with 28 goals and 20 assists, but with a full 82-game schedule on deck for this year, maybe Pastrnak finally can hit the 50-goal mark after coming just two shy of the feat in the 2019-20 season before COVID-19 prematurely put an end to it.