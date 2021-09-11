NESN Logo Sign In

In addition to providing some boxing entertainment, Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will give sports fans the chance to hear what Donald Trump has to say.

Holyfield, the former cruiserweight and heavyweight undisputed world champion, and Belfort, the former UFC heavyweight world champion, will face off Saturday in Hollywood, Fla., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Legends II. Holyfield-Belfort is the main event on the Legends II card, which will feature three other bouts.

Adding to the star power of the event is the presence of ex-U.S. president Trump, who will be a commentator for the entire card. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., will join him as a co-commentator. The Trump commentary will be available on the “gamecast” of Legends II, while Jim Lampley will call the fights on the main telecasts.

Here’s when and how to watch Holyfield versus Belfort and the rest of the Legends II card:

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

TV: Pay-Per-View

Live stream: FITE.TV