Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Three weeks of NFL action are in the books, and by now, you should have a sense of how good or bad your fantasy football team is.

This is around the time that action on the waiver wire becomes more important than ever. You can start to tell whose absurd Week 1 performance was a mere flash in the pan versus those who might bring you sustained success and is worth a roster spot.

So, here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (6% owned)

So, apparently Heinicke really isn’t that bad, at least to the degree where the Washington Football Team will let him air it out. In turn, has some fantasy football value.

While the three interceptions in two starts this season are off-putting, he still threw for two touchdowns in both of his starts to date. He rushed for another in a Week 3 loss to the Bills. While WFT employed the ground-and-pound option periodically against Buffalo, it let Heinicke air it out the week before against the New York Giants. He will probably be gunslinging again this week against the Atlanta Falcons, making him a viable streaming option.

Other quarterbacks to target: Sam Darnold (CAR), Derek Carr (LV), Jacoby Brissett (MIA)

Running back: Peyton Barber, Las Vegas Raiders (7% owned)

The Raiders are hoping Josh Jacobs will ramp back up this week. But in the interim, Barber is doing a fine enough job holding down the fort.