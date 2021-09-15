Four Potential Trent Brown Replacements If Patriots Tackle Misses Week 2

“(I’ve seen) progress from when he got here two weeks ago,” offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo said Tuesday. ‘Obviously, he’s been very hard at work to learn the system. It’s a new system for him, a second-year player. Hats off to (assistant O-line coach) Billy Yates for spending a lot of one-on-one time with him in the hours we’re not in actual meetings. We’ll just see how it goes from here.”

The 23-year-old Durant joined the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie last season after starting three years at left tackle at Missouri. He played both tackle and guard for Kansas City, appearing in 11 games with one start.

Yodny Cajuste

An afterthought at the outset of training camp, Cajuste played his way into a roster spot with a strong stretch late in the preseason. The 2019 third-round draft pick still has yet to play a single regular-season snap, however. He was inactive for the Dolphins game, and though he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, it’s unclear whether his DNP was injury-related or a game-plan decision.

Cajuste mostly played left tackle this summer (74 snaps in the preseason) but did take reps at right tackle, as well (17 snaps).

Asked whether he’s confident Cajuste can contribute if called upon, Bricillo replied: “Yeah, those are obviously the expectations for Yodny.”

“You just evaluate on a week-to-week basis and make a decision as a staff, and you go with it,” he continued. “As an O-line coach, I wish they could all be active and let’s roll, but obviously you do what’s best for the team. Like any of us — like, truly, not to sound like coach-speak. I know I give this to you guys a lot, but every day we’re just trying to come in and just get a little bit better. You don’t want to stay the same. We’re all working at improving on those things that we need to improve upon, and we’ll go with that.”

Cajuste was a top-tier pass protector at West Virginia (three sacks and four QB hits allowed in 31 games), but injuries have defined his NFL career to date. He’s the biggest unknown among the Patriots’ right tackle options.

Mike Onwenu

If the Patriots subscribe to a “play the five best players” approach, Onwenu would be the pick to replace Brown. The 2020 sixth-rounder has been their starting left guard since Joe Thuney left in free agency over the offseason but was very good at right tackle last season, starting 10 games there and finishing as PFF’s eighth-highest-graded tackle.