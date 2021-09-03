‘Hottest’ Hitter In Red Sox Farm System Has Been On Tear Since May

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Yorke is swinging his way through the ranks of the Boston Red Sox.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo named the Red Sox prospect the “hottest hitter” in Boston’s farm system Thursday in a column. Yorke has been feasting on pitching in the lower levels of the minor leagues for the last three months and garnering plenty of attention for his exploits.

“The Red Sox may have surprised other teams when they made California high school product Yorke the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, but he has proven worthy of that selection in his pro debut as a 19-year-old,” Callis, Dykstra and Mayo wrote. “He batted just .195 in May but has hit .382 since, including .429/.509/.813 with nine homers in 23 games during the last month. He’s demonstrating some of the best pure hitting ability in the Minors with a .334/.421/.523 line, 12 homers and 11 steals in 83 games between Low-A and High-A.”

Yorke’s early summer success earned him a promotion to High-A Greenville last week. If he extends his tear through the end of the season and continues to develop during the winter, there’s a good chance he’ll showcase his talent at an even higher level in 2022.