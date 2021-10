NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández needed just one pitch to give the Boston Red Sox a 1-0 lead against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday night.

The Red Sox leadoff batter hit a solo shot on the first pitch of the game — a 84 mph fastball. He sent said pitch 409 feet to left field, and did so in a hurry.

Check it out:

One pitch. One home run. No problem. pic.twitter.com/h4eL3SU0M7 — NESN (@NESN) September 30, 2021

You can’t script a better start than that for the Red Sox, who are looking to gain ground in the playoff race entering Thursday.