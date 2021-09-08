Jayson Tatum Fires Shot At Doubters As Celtics Training Camp Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum only needs to impress himself these days.

The Boston Celtics star fired an apparent shot at his doubters Wednesday in a post he shared via Twitter. In it, Tatum argues what’s most important to him is to be someone a teenage version of himself would be proud of.

“Lol everyone always has an opinion on what your doing/ should be doing? positive comments or negative ones? I ask myself all the time would 13 year old me be proud of who I am today? sometimes puts things in perspective of what really matters,” Tatum wrote in a tweet.

Tatum, 23, has been in the public eye for several years. He undoubtedly has received a wide range of comments about his on-court performances and how he carries himself off the court.

He’s set to enter training camp later this month ahead of his fifth NBA season. However, he’ll do so as the leader of a Celtics squad that has a host of new players and a different head coach in Ime Udoka, who has challenged Tatum to take the next step in his evolution as a star.

Having put things in proper perspective, Tatum might deliver his best season yet.