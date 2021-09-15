Listen To Mic’d-Up Kyle Van Noy Congratulate Mac Jones After First TD

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday night marked the return of something Patriots fans like almost more than anything else: mic’d-up videos.

The latest “Inside the NFL” episode includes footage from Sunday’s game between New England and the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots ultimately lost at Gillette Stadium, but the game nevertheless saw Mac Jones deliver the first touchdown pass of his NFL career.

A mic’d-up Kyle Van Noy was recorded congratulating Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor after the big play.

“Good (expletive), (Agholor), you deserve that,” Van Noy said, before turning to Jones: “Mac! Mac! My man, congrats, baby. First of many. Let’s go.”

Take a look:

Let’s hope Jones himself is mic’d-up for future episodes. We’d love to know whether he said something to Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts after a pre-snap wink at the former Patriot.