NASCAR Bristol Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Playoff Race

It’s elimination time in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday will play host to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which serves as the Round of 16 elimination race.
It’ll be Martin Truex Jr., who won last weekend at Richmond, in the first spot, with Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.
The playoff bubble is about to burst, with four drivers set to be eliminated this weekend. At present, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch own the final four spots. Breathing down their neck are Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick, with William Byron and Michael McDowell also in contention but with their work cut out for them to reach the top 12.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Bristol.
1st — Martin Truex Jr.
2nd — Denny Hamlin
3rd — Joey Logano.
4th — Chase Elliott
5th — Kyle Larson
6th — Christopher Bell
7th — Ryan Blaney
8th — Kevin Harvick
9th — Kyle Busch
10th — Brad Keselowski
11th — Alex Bowman
12th — Aric Almirola
13th — Tyler Reddick
14th — William Byron
15th — Kyle Busch
16th — Michael McDowell
17th — Ross Chastain
18th — Austin Dillon
19th — Matt DiBenedetto
20th — Chase Briscoe
21st — Daniel Suarez
22nd — Erik Jones
23rd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24th — Ryan Newman
25th — Chris Buescher
26th — Cole Custer
27th — Ryan Preece
28th — Bubba Wallace
29th — Justin Haley
30th — Anthony Alfredo
31st — Corey LaJoie
32nd — B.J. McLeod
33rd — Josh Bilicki
34th — Quin Houff
35th — J.J. Yeley
36th — Garrett Smithley
37th — James Davison
38th — David Starr