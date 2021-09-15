NASCAR Bristol Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s elimination time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday will play host to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which serves as the Round of 16 elimination race.

It’ll be Martin Truex Jr., who won last weekend at Richmond, in the first spot, with Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

The playoff bubble is about to burst, with four drivers set to be eliminated this weekend. At present, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch own the final four spots. Breathing down their neck are Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick, with William Byron and Michael McDowell also in contention but with their work cut out for them to reach the top 12.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Bristol.

1st — Martin Truex Jr.

2nd — Denny Hamlin

3rd — Joey Logano.

4th — Chase Elliott

5th — Kyle Larson

6th — Christopher Bell

7th — Ryan Blaney

8th — Kevin Harvick

9th — Kyle Busch

10th — Brad Keselowski

11th — Alex Bowman

12th — Aric Almirola

13th — Tyler Reddick

14th — William Byron

16th — Michael McDowell

17th — Ross Chastain

18th — Austin Dillon

19th — Matt DiBenedetto

20th — Chase Briscoe

21st — Daniel Suarez

22nd — Erik Jones

23rd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24th — Ryan Newman

25th — Chris Buescher

26th — Cole Custer

27th — Ryan Preece

28th — Bubba Wallace

29th — Justin Haley

30th — Anthony Alfredo

31st — Corey LaJoie

32nd — B.J. McLeod

33rd — Josh Bilicki

34th — Quin Houff

35th — J.J. Yeley

36th — Garrett Smithley

37th — James Davison

38th — David Starr