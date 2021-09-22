NBA Rumors: Celtics Host This Forward For Workout, As Training Camp Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics apparently are leaving no stone unturned in an effort to boost their roster.

The Celtics have hosted free-agent forward Gary Clary for a workout in recent days, Sportnado’s Emiliano Carchia reported Monday via Twitter.

Gary Clark is working out for the Boston Celtics, sources tell @sportando.

Clark has played more than 130 NBA games in three seasons. — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) September 20, 2021

However, the Celtics and Clarke haven’t agreed to terms over a contract, which would allow him to participate in training camp, Forbes’ Chris Grenham reported Wednesday.

Can confirm Clark has worked out for the Celtics. However, no training camp agreement has been reached at this point, per source. https://t.co/Ddc6oFcJ4A — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 22, 2021

Clarke, 26, has three years of NBA experience. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.98 minutes per game last season for the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Should he join the Celtics for training camp, he’d be a long shot to secure a spot on Boston’s roster, presumably as a depth option.