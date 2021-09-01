NESN Logo Sign In

Last year, the NFC South was viewed as one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions.

Since then, however, Drew Brees has retired, Julio Jones has been traded, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are defending Super Bowl Champions. Things look much different this year.

The Bucs have impressively retained just about everyone around quarterback Tom Brady, and look poised to repeat their conference title, if not the Super Bowl.

Maybe this time they’ll add an NFC South division title to the mix, too. They’re the favorite.

TO WIN DIVISION

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -200

New Orleans Saints +350

Atlanta Falcons +900

Carolina Panthers +900

MVP

Tom Brady +1400

Matt Ryan +3500

Jameis Winston +4000

Sam Darnold +6500

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Kyle Pitts +1000

Terrace Marshall Jr. +3500

Kyle Trask +6500

Jaelon Darden +10000

Tommy Tremble +10000