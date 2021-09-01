Last year, the NFC South was viewed as one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions.
Since then, however, Drew Brees has retired, Julio Jones has been traded, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are defending Super Bowl Champions. Things look much different this year.
The Bucs have impressively retained just about everyone around quarterback Tom Brady, and look poised to repeat their conference title, if not the Super Bowl.
Maybe this time they’ll add an NFC South division title to the mix, too. They’re the favorite.
TO WIN DIVISION
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -200
New Orleans Saints +350
Atlanta Falcons +900
Carolina Panthers +900
MVP
Tom Brady +1400
Matt Ryan +3500
Jameis Winston +4000
Sam Darnold +6500
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kyle Pitts +1000
Terrace Marshall Jr. +3500
Kyle Trask +6500
Jaelon Darden +10000
Tommy Tremble +10000
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jaycee Horn +1400
Joe Tryon +2500
Payton Turner +3500
Richie Grant +4000
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Devin White +1800
Shaquil Barrett +3500
Jeremy Chinn +3500
Vita Vea +3500
BEST BET
Kyle Pitts to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+1000): The Falcons traded away a player you literally cannot replace in Julio Jones. They still have Calvin Ridley first on the receiving depth chart, but you can imagine the highly touted tight end out of Florida will be used to fill some of that void. Every $100 wagered will see a return of $1,000, so we like this bet over the odds of a rookie quarterback entering the league and lighting it on fire.