NFL SuperContest Picks: Packers Defense Could Get Cooked In Week 3

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 3-2 in Week 2 and are tied for 504th place out of 1,968 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam and Mike’s picks for Week 3 of the SuperContest:

San Francisco 49ers -3.5 vs. Green Bay Packers

MC: In the past, we’ve seen Kyle Shanahan completely pick apart the Packers’ defense. The Niners are averaging more than 30 points in their last three meetings, and that includes a glorified Thursday night scrimmage last year when injuries and COVID had ravished San Francisco. And while it is early, we haven’t seen much out of the Packers’ defense — especially in the middle front seven — that makes us think they can stop even an injury-depleted San Fran backfield. Shanahan will find the advantageous matchups and make Green Bay pay.

Miami Dolphins +4 at Las Vegas Raiders

SP: Unlike most people, I don’t have a drop-off from Tua Tagovailoa to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. In fact, I like Brissett’s arm more. The Dolphins were shellshocked when Tagovailoa went out and Brissett clearly didn’t have any rhythm with the starters. The offense should look a lot smoother this Sunday and the Dolphins D is still solid. The Raiders were underdogs in their first two games and now they’re favored by four?! I’m not buying that overreaction at all.