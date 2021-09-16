Patriots Injury Report: Jonnu Smith Now Limited Ahead Of Jets Game

The New England Patriots added another starter to their injury report Thursday.
Tight end Jonnu Smith was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hip injury, according to the team. Smith previously dealt with an ankle issue during the preseason and a hamstring tweak in spring minicamp.
Smith played 55 offensive snaps (74 percent) in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, catching all five of his targets for 42 yards. He also logged one carry for 6 yards.
Undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin was another new addition to Thursday’s injury report. He was listed as limited with an abdomen injury. With the Patriots promoting Nick Folk from the practice squad to kick against Miami, it would not be surprising to see Nordin land on injured reserve.
Starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Tackle Yodny Cajuste and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins were limited. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback Jalen Mills were listed on the injury report as full participants.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OT Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen
OLB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
TE Jonnu Smith, Hip
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
S Kyle Dugger, Wrist
DB Jalen Mills, Ankle