Patriots Injury Report: Jonnu Smith Now Limited Ahead Of Jets Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots added another starter to their injury report Thursday.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hip injury, according to the team. Smith previously dealt with an ankle issue during the preseason and a hamstring tweak in spring minicamp.

Smith played 55 offensive snaps (74 percent) in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, catching all five of his targets for 42 yards. He also logged one carry for 6 yards.

Undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin was another new addition to Thursday’s injury report. He was listed as limited with an abdomen injury. With the Patriots promoting Nick Folk from the practice squad to kick against Miami, it would not be surprising to see Nordin land on injured reserve.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Tackle Yodny Cajuste and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins were limited. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback Jalen Mills were listed on the injury report as full participants.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Calf

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OT Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring

K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen

OLB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

TE Jonnu Smith, Hip