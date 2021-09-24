Patriots Mailbag: How Can New England Fix Red-Zone Issues In Week 3?

Through two games, Wynn has allowed a team-high seven pressures, per Pro Football Focus; committed a team-high three penalties; and is PFF’s second-lowest-graded run blocker among tackles with at least 50 run-blocking snaps. His play has probably been the single biggest concern for the Patriots’ offense thus far. We’ll see if he can stabilize things in the coming weeks.

If that question was referring to right tackle Trent Brown’s calf injury, things seem to be moving in the right direction there. Brown has played just seven snaps this season, but he’s been able to participate in each of the last three practices, albeit in a limited capacity.

Bill Belichick said Monday he’s not concerned about the Patriots’ right tackle situation. But with replacements Justin Herron and Yasir Durant looking inconsistent at best, the Patriots really need the big man back on the field.

@ObiWokeKenobi

Do you think the return of N?Keal Harry will positively impact the underwhelming red zone offense?

Harry should be a weapon in the red zone with his big body and contested-catch ability, and we’ve seen flashes of that from him in his career. All four of his NFL touchdown catches have come from inside the 10-yard line.

The big question with Harry, though, is consistency, and it’s unclear what his role will be if and when he returns to the field. Right now, he projects as the team’s No. 5 pass-catcher behind fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Harry, who went down with a shoulder injury in the Patriots’ second preseason game, is eligible to come off injured reserve next week if he’s healthy enough to do so. So we could see him back on the field for Pats-Bucs.

@TwonzT

Why aren?t the tight ends more involves in the passing game

I think part of it has to do with how much Jones has spread the ball around. Eight different Patriots caught passes in Week 1, and seven did so in Week 2. No one has tallied more than six receptions in either game.

Smith had five catches against the Miami Dolphins and four against the New York Jets (despite seeing a lighter workload in the latter), so he has been involved. He just hasn’t been much of a big-play threat thus far (only three first downs on nine receptions). Henry has been the opposite: he only has five catches, but four of them went for first downs, and the other picked up 9 yards on first-and-10. His 32-yard catch-and-run last week was the longest by any Patriot this season.