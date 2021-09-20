Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Tight End Balance Shifted Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 25-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— With a hip injury limiting Jonnu Smith in practice late last week, Hunter Henry saw the larger workload of the two Patriots tight ends, playing 47 snaps (81 percent) to Smith’s 29 (50 percent). The Patriots also utilized fewer two-tight end sets than they did in Week 1, operating more out of 11 (three wide receivers) or 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end).

Henry’s 32-yard catch-and-run down the seam was quarterback Mac Jones’ longest completion of the game, but he finished with just two receptions. Smith caught four passes for 28 yards.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Smith and Henry played 55 and 54 snaps, respectively. Neither tight end has truly broken out in the passing game thus far.

— The Patriots followed the same snap-distribution script at receiver as they did in Week 1, with Jakobi Meyers playing the most (52 snaps), followed by Nelson Agholor (50), Kendrick Bourne (31) and, in a distant fourth, Gunner Olszewski (five).

— Pass-catching back James White (29 snaps) outsnapped lead back Damien Harris (24), who saw his play-time percentage drop from 53 percent to 41 percent. White was one of the Patriots’ offensive standouts against the Jets, catching a team-high six passes on six targets for 45 yards and rushing five times for 20 yards and a touchdown.