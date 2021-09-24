Christian McCaffrey Update: What Matt Rhule Said About RB After Injury

It is not far-fetched to suggest that the Carolina Panthers are doomed without Christian McCaffrey.
So, they’re going to be waiting with bated breath.
McCaffrey left in the second quarter of Thursday’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old was rushing to the outside, and as he tried to make a move he appeared to tweak his hamstring.
The running back went to the blue medical tent, but after a brief stay went to the locker room and promptly was moved out.
After the game, head coach Matt Rhule was unable to provide further info into McCaffrey’s injury and that more tests on him were coming.
McCaffrey, the unequivocal best all-purpose running back in the game when healthy, entered Thursday with the second-most touches in the league this season. He was off to an unsurprisingly good start through two games after missing 13 contests last season with ankle, thigh and shoulder injuries.
The Panthers don’t play again until next Sunday, Oct. 3 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.