Jets Game Should Have You Worried About Patriots Offense, But Not Too Worried

The Patriots have a rookie quarterback playing legitimately well, a loaded offensive line, four pricey free agent pass-catchers and at least two really good running backs.

Why, then, does New England’s offense look so bad through two weeks?

The Patriots, with Mac Jones leading the way, scored 16 points in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and 25 points in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The offense has scored three touchdowns (one pass, two rush) and Nick Folk has seven field goals. New England’s defense has forced five turnovers, most of which have given the offense strong starting field position.

The Patriots have been especially bad in the red zone. They rank dead last in success rate, and Jones actually hasn’t thrown a pass more than three yards downfield in the red area.

But forget the numbers. If you’ve watched this team, you know something has looked off since the first drive of the season.

The offensive line, especially the right and left tackles, has not been good. Execution in the red zone — penalties, turnovers, drops, blown protection — needs to improve. Jones hasn’t even thrown the ball over the goal line, despite being near it plenty of times. Drives often have looked promising before blowing up and resulting either in field goals or punts.

So, should you be worried about how this offense has performed through two weeks? Yes, but it’s complicated.