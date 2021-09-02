Patriots Officially Announce 12 Signings To 16-Man Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots announced their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, and it seems at least 12 of those players cut will be returning to the practice squad.

The Patriots began signing players to their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, and officially revealed a dozen of those who will be on the list.

They include:

DL Tashawn Bower

DB Myles Bryant

OL James Ferentz

K Nick Folk

QB Brian Hoyer

TE Matt LaCosse

DL Bill Murray

WR Tre Nixon

OL Alex Redmond

DB D’Angelo Ross

OL Will Sherman

WR Kristian Wilkerson

— The Patriots reportedly signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, to their practice squad as well.

— Fullback Ben Mason and linebacker Jahlani Tavai reportedly are expected to join the Patriots practice squad, as noted in NESN.com’s live tracker throughout the day.

— Mac Jones remains the only quarterback on the active roster with Hoyer currently on the team’s practice squad.

— Folk provides some depth at the kicking position with New England opting to go with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, at least for the time being.