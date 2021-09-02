Patriots Officially Announce 12 Signings To 16-Man Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, and it seems at least 12 of those players cut will be returning to the practice squad.
The Patriots began signing players to their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, and officially revealed a dozen of those who will be on the list.
They include:
DL Tashawn Bower
DB Myles Bryant
OL James Ferentz
K Nick Folk
QB Brian Hoyer
TE Matt LaCosse
DL Bill Murray
WR Tre Nixon
OL Alex Redmond
DB D’Angelo Ross
OL Will Sherman
WR Kristian Wilkerson
— The Patriots reportedly signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, to their practice squad as well.
— Fullback Ben Mason and linebacker Jahlani Tavai reportedly are expected to join the Patriots practice squad, as noted in NESN.com’s live tracker throughout the day.
— Mac Jones remains the only quarterback on the active roster with Hoyer currently on the team’s practice squad.
— Folk provides some depth at the kicking position with New England opting to go with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, at least for the time being.
— New England did not lose any players to waiver claims Wednesday.