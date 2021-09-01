Patriots Practice Squad Tracker: Updating New England’s Latest Signings

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DB D’Angelo Ross

QB Brian Hoyer

LB Jahlani Tavai

OLB Tashawn Bower

The NFL instituted new rules last season that expanded the size of practice squads and allowed any player to join one regardless of service time. In previous years, players like LaCosse and Redmond, who both have more than two accrued NFL seasons, would have been ineligible.

LaCosse, Bryant, Murray, Redmond, Nixon, Wilkerson, Ross, Hoyer and Bower all were released by the Patriots during final roster cuts. New England did not lose any players to waiver claims Wednesday.

Hoyer is the most notable practice squad inclusion thus far, as he was expected to re-sign to the 53-man roster after being cut Tuesday. That still could happen before Week 1. With Jarrett Stidham on the physically unable to perform list, rookie Mac Jones currently is the only quarterback on New England’s roster.