Patriots Practice Squad Tracker: Updating New England’s Latest Signings

With initial 53-man rosters finalized and the waiver window now closed, the New England Patriots began to assemble their 16-man practice squad Wednesday afternoon.
Below is a running tally of players the Patriots have signed to their practice squad, according to various reports:
TE Matt LaCosse
DB Myles Bryant
DT Bill Murray
WR Tre Nixon
QB Brian Hoyer
OLB Tashawn Bower
The NFL instituted new rules last season that expanded the size of practice squads and allowed any player to join one regardless of service time. In previous years, players like LaCosse and Redmond, who both have more than two accrued NFL seasons, would have been ineligible.
LaCosse, Bryant, Murray, Redmond, Nixon, Wilkerson, Ross, Hoyer and Bower all were released by the Patriots during final roster cuts. New England did not lose any players to waiver claims Wednesday.
Hoyer is the most notable practice squad inclusion thus far, as he was expected to re-sign to the 53-man roster after being cut Tuesday. That still could happen before Week 1. With Jarrett Stidham on the physically unable to perform list, rookie Mac Jones currently is the only quarterback on New England’s roster.
Teams are allowed to elevate practice squad players to the gameday roster a limited number of times each season, so the Patriots could keep Hoyer in his current spot and elevate him to back up Jones in next Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. That’s how New England handled its kicker position early last year, entering Week 1 with both Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser on the practice squad.
Tavai is New England’s first outside addition. The Hawaii product was viewed as a potential Patriots target in the 2019 NFL Draft before ultimately going to Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions in the second round. Patricia rejoined the Patriots as an advisor this offseason.