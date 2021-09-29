NESN Logo Sign In

Bill O’Brien reportedly tried pulling a George Costanza in Houston a few years ago.

With Josh McDaniels looking like he was going to get a head coaching job somewhere in the NFL, O’Brien apparently has his eye on the vacancy: New England Patriots offensive coordinator and potential successor to Bill Belichick.

So, knowing that a great opportunity was available in New England, O’Brien supposedly tried to get canned by the Texans, according to an excerpt shared by ESPN of the new Seth Wickersham book “It’s Better To Be Feared.”

From ESPN:

Ultimately, according to the book, Kraft, Brady and a few others discussed scenarios about who would replace Belichick. If offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left after the season to be a head coach elsewhere, New England could hire O’Brien and he could perhaps one day succeed Belichick.

“The plan was fanciful,” Wickersham writes, “but O’Brien heard about it. He was in a power struggle of his own in Houston, fighting with general manager Rick Smith, a ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘toxic’ situation, according to the Houston Chronicle. The leaks from O’Brien’s camp, claiming he wanted out, were so aggressive as to be suspicious, as if he knew he had a golden parachute. In the end, though, the (Texans) chose O’Brien over Smith, giving the coach more control over football operations. O’Brien later joked to a confidant that it was a somewhat empty victory. ‘I was trying to get fired,’ he said.”

O’Brien eventually was axed by the Texans following an 0-4 start last season. He since has become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, which, of course, is basically a talent pipeline to New England.