NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt-Led ‘Player Revolt’ Caused Bill O’Brien Firing

O'Brien on Monday was fired after six-plus season as the Texans' head coach

Bill O’Brien apparently wasn’t fired solely because of wins and losses — though that obviously had something to do with it.

The Houston Texans on Monday dismissed O’Brien after six-plus years as the team’s head coach. And, according to John Granato of KFNC-FM (ESPN Houston), a mutiny led by star defensive lineman J.J. Watt was a major factor in the organization’s decision to move on from O’Brien.

Whether the players were justified in revolting against O’Brien is a moot point. Ultimately, a team has no choice but to remove a coach if they become as despised in the locker as O’Brien apparently was.

Romeo Crennel currently is serving as the Texans’ interim head coach.

