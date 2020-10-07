NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt-Led ‘Player Revolt’ Caused Bill O’Brien Firing

Bill O’Brien apparently wasn’t fired solely because of wins and losses — though that obviously had something to do with it.

The Houston Texans on Monday dismissed O’Brien after six-plus years as the team’s head coach. And, according to John Granato of KFNC-FM (ESPN Houston), a mutiny led by star defensive lineman J.J. Watt was a major factor in the organization’s decision to move on from O’Brien.

Check out this tweet:

A source tells me that JJ Watt and Bill O’Brien had a heated exchange on the practice field the week of the Steelers game in which JJ called BOB out for his coaching ability. It began a player revolt that ended up getting BOB fired. — John Granato (@johngranato) October 7, 2020

Yikes.