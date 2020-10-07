NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt-Led ‘Player Revolt’ Caused Bill O’Brien Firing

Bill O’Brien apparently wasn’t fired solely because of wins and losses — though that obviously had something to do with it.
The Houston Texans on Monday dismissed O’Brien after six-plus years as the team’s head coach. And, according to John Granato of KFNC-FM (ESPN Houston), a mutiny led by star defensive lineman J.J. Watt was a major factor in the organization’s decision to move on from O’Brien.
Check out this tweet:
Yikes.
Whether the players were justified in revolting against O’Brien is a moot point. Ultimately, a team has no choice but to remove a coach if they become as despised in the locker as O’Brien apparently was.
Romeo Crennel currently is serving as the Texans’ interim head coach.