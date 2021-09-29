Sorry, Patriots Fans: Bill Belichick Apparently Buddies With Roger Goodell

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady: not best buddies

Bill Belichick and Roger Goodell: different story, apparently.

By now, you know the issues Patriots fans have with Goodell. In addition to the Spygate controversy (on which Belichick arguably got off easy), Goodell notoriously went hard after Brady for his alleged role in Deflategate. However, neither of those sandals prevented Belichick and Goodell from developing a close relationship.

ESPN on Wednesday shared a preview for Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.” The story contains more than a few newsworthy tidbits.

Among them, these excerpts on Belichick and Goodell:

Belichick and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a much closer relationship than previously known and once met secretly in a New England airplane hangar to discuss rule changes — even as aides unsuccessfully pleaded with Goodell to drop the Deflategate inquiry, worried about the long-term damage to the league brand.

