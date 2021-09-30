NESN Logo Sign In

Two of the NFL’s most promising, young quarterbacks will square off Thursday night as Week 4 of the 2021 season gets underway.

Trevor Lawerence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a primetime tilt at Paul Brown Stadium. This obviously isn’t the most exciting of matchups, but you can enhance your viewing experience by taking part in NESN Games’ “Thursday Night NFL Challenge.”

The task is simple: Make eight picks for the Jaguars-Bengals contest and hope your slate of answers tops the leaderboard. The contestant who records a perfect score will get a $25 Amazon gift card with a total passing yard tiebreaker.

Let’s take a look at the picks.

Spread: Cincinnati -7.5

The Bengals’ 2-1 record matches its against-the-spread mark, but they were underdogs in all of their first three games. Jacksonville has yet to pick up an ATS win this season. The Jags were 3.5-point favorites for their Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans, and they weren’t able to cover as 6- and 8-point dogs against the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Over/under (including overtime): 46.5

Jacksonville only has eclipsed the 20-point threshold once this season, and it was by a hair in Week 1 when it put up 21 against Houston. Cincinnati is averaging a shade under 23 points per game through three contests.

Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: over/under 63.5 yards

Chase has stormed out of the gate to start his NFL career. The fifth overall pick in this year’s draft racked up 101, 54 and 65 receiving yards against the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. The Jaguars currently are allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game.