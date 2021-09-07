Red Sox Need To ‘Move On’ From Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe Errors

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday just was not the Boston Red Sox’s day in terms of defense.

Alex Verdugo lost a Nelson Cruz fly ball in the sun with the bases loaded and ended up bouncing the ball toward the wall and scored all three runs. Taylor Motter then airmailed it into the stands to score Cruz in Tampa’s eventual 11-0 win in 10 innings at Fenway Park.

But the struggles didn’t stop there for Verdugo. Austin Meadows drove the ball to deep center with the Red Sox up 9-8. Verdugo jumped but the ball bounced off the wall and rolled toward the infield. The other corner infielders didn’t back up their teammate, leaving José Igelsias to come out from the infield to retrieve it. By that time it was too late and Meadows had himself an inside-the-park-home run.

Hunter Renfroe also committed an error in the 10th, bringing the total to four for the Red Sox.

It just was ugly all around, and Renfroe admitted to losing the ball in the sun briefly on Meadows’ homer.

“The big ball of fire in the sky is undefeated,” Renfroe told reporters over Zoom. “You can’t fight it and win. If (Cruz) would have hit the ball into right field between probably the sixth and 10th inning, both right fielders couldn’t see anything, me included obviously. That’s tough one to lose there, four runs. Obviously it sucks that it happened, but we just have to get over it and keep going.”