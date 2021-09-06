Red Sox Notes: Loss To Rays In 10 Innings Was ‘Great Bad Game’

NESN Logo Sign In

In a tale of two ballgames, the Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings (and nearly five hours) on Monday at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale had an up-and-down start, but the Red Sox exploded in a six-run second inning to give Boston a 7-1 lead that held into the top of the fourth, when the Rays embarked on a four-run rally of their own.

After a scoreless fifth inning on both sides, the consistent Rays tacked on one run in each of the final four innings to force extras, where the Red Sox couldn’t match the effort and ended up falling 11-10.

“It was a great bad game,” manager Alex Cora said after the game over Zoom. “All the way to the last hit. It wasn’t great as far as like throwing to the bases, backing up guys, putting guys away. It was great that we had a chance to tie the game or win it at the end, but at the same time you can’t give a big-league team more than 27 outs and we did.”

There were high points — there had to be, because six-run innings that go through the order aren’t a fluke — but oh, were there low points, too.

The good: Sale ended the day with one earned run and six strikeouts. Jonathan Araúz hit a home run. Taylor Motter, in his first Red Sox start, hit a double and a triple and had an RBI. Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-5. Every starter reached base.

The bad: Sale also allowed 10 hits and exited after 3 1/3 innings, his shortest start since returning to the team. Garrett Whitlock blew the save and earned his third loss of the season. Alex Verdugo reached base on a walk but he was the only starter who didn’t record a hit.