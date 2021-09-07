Patriots Preview 2021: Six Breakout Candidates For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

After their offseason spending spree, the New England Patriots enter Week 1 with a roster stocked with proven veterans.

But Bill Belichick’s squad also features a number of high-upside youngsters. As the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, we spotlighted six such players who could break out in 2021.

Note: We intentionally left out rookie Mac Jones, who, as New England’s new starting quarterback, is an obvious breakout candidate.

LB Josh Uche

Uche emerged as one of the Patriots’ top pass rushers late last season and looked fantastic this spring and summer. Though he likely won’t start — Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy project as New England’s top two edge rushers — the 2020 second-round draft pick should play a starring role in the Patriots’ passing-down packages. He’ll need to prove he can stay healthy, though. Uche missed half of last season with injuries and got dinged up in each of New England’s first two games this preseason.

S Kyle Dugger

The Patriots’ other 2020 second-rounder also showed major potential as a rookie. Dugger’s size, athleticism, versatility and ability to dish out bone-rattling hits make him a valuable asset in New England’s secondary — one who likely won’t leave the field often this season. But like Uche, Dugger does enter Year 2 with some question marks. His biggest? Man-to-man coverage. Opposing tight ends gave the Lenoir-Rhyne product issues last season and in training camp. He’ll need to shore up that area of his game if he wants to become a true game-changer for the Patriots.

WR Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots’ most impressive pass-catcher in training camp wasn’t Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne. It was Meyers, who looks poised to build on his promising 2020 campaign. Among wideouts who saw at least 70 targets a year ago, only Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Stefon Diggs, Calvin Ridley, Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins averaged more yards per route run than Meyers, according to Pro Football Focus. Don’t be surprised if the 2019 undrafted free agent finishes as the Patriots’ leading receiver again this season.

DT Christian Barmore

Jones was the Patriots’ most impressive rookie this summer, but his former Alabama teammate wasn’t far behind. Though a lingering foot injury hindered Barmore in training camp, he was a tornado of destruction when healthy, wreaking havoc in 1-on-1 drills and seeing significant reps with the first-team defense. He’ll likely begin the season in a specialized rotational role but has the skills to develop into a three-down defensive tackle.