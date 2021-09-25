Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Snap Boston’s Seven-Game Win Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Friday snapped a seven-game winning streak, falling to the New York Yankees 8-3 at Fenway Park.

Boston drops to 88-66 on the season, while the Yankees are now 87-67. The Red Sox have a one-game lead on the Yankees for an American League Wild Card spot.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This one seemed to be over before it really had started. Nathan Eovaldi lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He scattered seven runs on as many hits, walking two. For the first time since 2019 — when he was used in a closer role following elbow surgery — he had zero strikeouts.

If the Red Sox were to overcome that start, they would have needed to get the bats going much earlier than the fourth inning. Boston ended up getting out-hit 15-7.

It was too little, too late for the Red Sox in this one.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Giancarlo Stanton led the way for the Yankees. Batting cleanup as the designated hitter, Stanton ended the night 3-for-5 with four RBIs, largely courtesy of his third-inning three-run home run.