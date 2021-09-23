Shohei Ohtani’s Baserunning Blunder Costs Angels In Loss To Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Even Shohei Ohtani makes mistakes on the diamond.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar committed a costly baserunning blunder Wednesday night in his team’s loss to the Houston Astros. The score was tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Angels loaded the bases with one out. Pinch hitter David Fletcher hit a fly ball, which looked like it might score Ohtani, who was on third base. Ohtani got a good enough jump to beat Chas McCormick’s throw but he neglected to touch home plate before catcher Jason Castro tagged him out.

Ohtani’s mistake ended the Angels’ threat on what McCormick described as “the biggest play” of the game. The Astros went on to win 9-5 in 12 innings.

While Ohtani has produced an unprecedented, MVP-caliber season, it’s not too surprising his focus might wane over the final days of the regular season. After all, the Angels are 72-80 and already are destined to wait until next year for success.