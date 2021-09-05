Todd McShay Offers Very Favorable Player Comp For Patriots’ Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is continuing to gain recognition after winning the starting quarterback job for the New England Patriots, and since has been compared to a noteworthy signal-caller.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay believes Jones, New England’s first-round pick, draws similarities to Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow won the Bengals job as a rookie, but had his season cut short due to a ACL injury.

“To get a starting quarterback at 15, you rarely get that,” McShay said, as noted by ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss in his Sunday notes column.

“It was only one year (as a starter) instead of two years (like Burrow), and he’s not as mobile as Joe, but it’s the same kind of pocket presence and ability to feel where the rush is coming from,” McShay added. “And the accuracy and toughness — mental and physical. He’s a special cat, he really is.”

McShay seems to be impressed by more Patriots rookies than just Jones, too. He offered some high praise on New England’s 2021 draft class as a whole.

“They’ve been up and down with draft picks over the years, and this might be the best class they’ve ever had,” McShay said.