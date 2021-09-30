How Tom Brady Handled His First Question About Patriots QB Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady on Thursday finally was asked about Mac Jones, and he… kind of answered.

The former Patriot and current Buccaneers quarterback was asked about his potential heir in New England while speaking to reporters in Tampa. His response — or lack thereof — was interesting.

“I haven’t seen him much at all.”

Take a look:

Now, that could’ve been nothing more than Brady honestly answering a question about another player. Or it could have been an example of the maniacal 44-year-old refusing to say anything nice about any opposing player, and one that has his old job, at that.

You might have detected a hoarseness in Brady’s voice while watching that clip. No, you weren’t hearing things: The Bucs quarterback did not sound good Thursday and acknowledged as much when asked about his condition.