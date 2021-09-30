Is Tom Brady Sick? Bucs QB Doesn’t Sound Good As Patriots Game Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady might be a little sick ahead of his matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded noticeably hoarse while speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon. Brady acknowledged as much when eventually asked about his condition.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the deal is, so I gotta try to figure this out. I said my throat’s more tired than my arm. Imagine that.”

Take a listen:

Tom Brady?s voice is in rough shape. Sounds and looks under the weather. pic.twitter.com/hR1v3jQQBI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 30, 2021

When a reporter noted that Brady sounded similarly rough at one point during the summer, the 44-year-old quarterback added: “Same thing — I know. It came back. I know. Very strange. Something must be a little — I can’t explain that, so.”

Brady then (jokingly) suggested the Bucs’ busy early-season schedule might be a contributing factor.