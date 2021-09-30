Patriots’ Matt Judon Really Doesn’t Care About All This Tom Brady Stuff

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Good luck finding a Patriots player less caught up in the Tom Brady hype than Matt Judon.

The New England linebacker, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens as a Patriots rival, was asked Thursday about the looming Foxboro returns of Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“I didn’t play with those guys,” he said. “They always been an opponent of mine.”

Judon added: “The hype or the magnitude surrounding the game, that’s really not for me to say anything about. … We’re more focussed on our game plan. We’re not really talking so much about what the quarterback’s gonna do, and how he’s gonna do it.”

Yes, that sounds like Patriots-speak — and it was. Most of New England’s players have shared similar sentiments ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But when asked again about Brady, Judon laughed, with a tone of frustration, and offered the following:

“Bro, he’s the next quarterback we gotta play. They also got two other quarterbacks on the roster. I know he was in this building for a long time and what he’s done can never be taken away from the game of football and what he did. But it’s not like we’re afraid of what Tom Brady can do. We have to stop their whole offense. We gotta stop (Ronald Jones), we gotta stop Leonard Fournette, we gotta stop Mike Evans, we gotta stop Gronk. … We gotta defeat all the blockers up front. And then also have to play complementary football on offense and special teams.