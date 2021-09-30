Tom Brady Responds To Bill Belichick Report, Reflects On Patriots Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady insists he has no regrets about the way his New England Patriots exit was handled.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about reports made in Seth Wickersham’s new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” about his fateful discussion with head coach Bill Belichick.

According to Wickersham’s sources, Belichick refused to meet with Brady in person to receive word that the latter was leaving the Patriots, preferring to speak on the phone instead. Brady reportedly thought that was “telling.”

Belichick denied this report Wednesday. On Thursday, Brady said his departure was “handled perfectly.”

“All those things are super personal,” Brady told reporters in Tampa. “We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, and it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation, and things worked out for the best for all of us, and we’re all trying to do the best that we can now.

“It’s what happens in life. You go through these experiences, you don’t know where life’s going to lead, and I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can in every day, moment.”

Brady, who signed with the Bucs last offseason and immediately led them to a Super Bowl title, then pivoted to thanking Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians and deflecting attention ahead of Sunday night’s matchup.