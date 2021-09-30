Tom Brady Responds To Bill Belichick Report, Reflects On Patriots Exit

Tom Brady insists he has no regrets about the way his New England Patriots exit was handled.
Ahead of his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about reports made in Seth Wickersham’s new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” about his fateful discussion with head coach Bill Belichick.
According to Wickersham’s sources, Belichick refused to meet with Brady in person to receive word that the latter was leaving the Patriots, preferring to speak on the phone instead. Brady reportedly thought that was “telling.”
Belichick denied this report Wednesday. On Thursday, Brady said his departure was “handled perfectly.”
“All those things are super personal,” Brady told reporters in Tampa. “We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, and it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation, and things worked out for the best for all of us, and we’re all trying to do the best that we can now.
“It’s what happens in life. You go through these experiences, you don’t know where life’s going to lead, and I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can in every day, moment.”
Brady, who signed with the Bucs last offseason and immediately led them to a Super Bowl title, then pivoted to thanking Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians and deflecting attention ahead of Sunday night’s matchup.
“The people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them,” he said. “Jason and Bruce, I think them coming into my life and saying, ‘Hey, we really want you to be here,’ has been an amazing thing to me. So I’m just excited to go up there and try to beat a really great football team.
“That’s ultimately what this week’s about. It’s not about the quarterback. It’s not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It’s about two good football teams going at it, and we’ve got to do a great job. It’s going to be a huge test.”
Belichick raved about Brady during his Wednesday news conference, applauding the 44-year-old for his “unbelievably impressive” career.
Brady was asked what he appreciates the most about his time with Belichick. He praised the legendary head coach but steered this answer back to his current team, as well.
“He’s a great coach,” Brady replied. “Obviously a great coach. (He) has everyone prepared, does a great job of that and obviously, I’ve said before, taught me a lot. He was a great mentor for me for a long time, and I really enjoyed my time in New England.
“But at the same time, I’m super excited about what we’ve done here. I’ve got a great group of coaches here, an amazing group of guys that still motivate me and inspire me to be the best I can be for this team and this organization. The last 18 months have been very fulfilling in a lot of different ways, and I love my football experience here, as well. So I’m very blessed.”
The 2-1 Bucs are pegged as seven-point favorites over the 1-2 Patriots in this Week 4 clash.
“I still have a lot of great friends (in New England), but they know I want to kick their butt this week,” Brady said. “They’ll know exactly how I feel once I’m out there.”