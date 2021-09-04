The Bills addressed some offseason needs, while the Chiefs updated their offensive line. It’s probably fair to assume Josh Allen and Co. want revenge after losing last year’s AFCCG, especially after jumping out to an early 9-0 lead. Buffalo’s additions may not be enough to hold off Patrick Mahomes, but there should be no shortage of entertainment.

BALTIMORE RAVENS vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (WEEK 12)

The Ravens and Browns provided plenty of entertainment last December when they combined for nine rushing touchdowns before Baltimore ultimately came out on top, 47-42. Cleveland likely will be battling with Lamar Jackson and Co. for the AFC North title, and a Week 12 showdown has the potential to have some serious standings implications.

Will we see a similar game on “Sunday Night Football”? Who knows, but it’s sure to be a game you won’t want to miss.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS vs. MIAMI DOLPHINS (WEEK 1)

Patriots fans won’t have to wait long to see Jones in action when New England opens its season at home against the rival Dolphins. The new Patriots QB will make his debut against Tua Tagovailoa, so there is plenty of intrigue to this game coupled with it being the home opener in front of fans at Gillette Stadium.

Plus, what better way to kick off the season than between two division rivals with promising quarterbacks under center?

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (WEEK 1)

Everyone gets hyped for the first game of the season, and this certainly has the potential to do numbers with the ratings after the last few Opening Night games have been less than exciting. Dak Prescott returns from a devastating leg injury he suffered in October 2020 and will look to get the Cowboys season started on a high note.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS (WEEK 2)

It’s bound to be a good game when you have two of the leagues most exciting quarterbacks squaring off.

Jackson and Mahomes both are preparing their teams for playoff runs, and KC is out to prove whether its defense can withstand the Ravens’ tough rush, while Baltimore tries to get past the Chiefs in hopes to make it deep en route to a Lombardi Trophy.