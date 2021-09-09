Weekend Football Picks: Steelers Should Keep It Close Against Buffalo

NESN Logo Sign In

The first full weekend of college and professional football finally is here.

If you’re new around these parts, this is not a place where you’ll find a million betting picks. I isolate the picks I really, really like and roll with those. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t expect to see any five-team parlays or “locks” on primetime games, either.

Let’s go to work.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, O/U 48.5)

Steelers +6.5

I can’t justify the spread being this high in a game that should be a war in the trenches. Pittsburgh’s defensive front is never easy to deal with and they’ve had a long offseason to rest up and be ready for the season opener. Don’t expect to see that Steelers team that ran out of gas down the stretch. The Bills are an overvalued football team coming off last season’s AFC Championship appearance and the public bettors can’t get enough Buffalo. I’ll gladly take the points.

Kansas at Coastal Carolina (-25.5, O/U 52)

Coastal Carolina -25.5

This one could get ugly. There’s lots of positivity around the Jayhawks program after KU snapped a 13-game losing streak with a victory over South Dakota. Yawn. Truth be told, this is a total mismatch in every single way. Coastal Carolina has its sights set on a New Year’s Six bowl while Kansas entered the 2021 campaign with a season win total of O/U 1.5. These are two teams that are moving in opposite directions and there’s a reason Coastal is laying 25.5 when the line was Kansas -6 last year. Lay the wood.