What Bill Belichick Doesn’t Want To See On Patriots’ ‘Julian Edelman Day’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is excited for “Julian Edelman Day.” He just hopes he doesn’t become the butt of any of the retired wideout’s jokes.

The Patriots will honor Edelman, who retired earlier this year, at halftime of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

“It’ll be great to see Julian,” Belichick said with a smile Friday morning. “Assuming he doesn’t, like, roast me or get into a big impersonation.”

Edelman pulled out his trademark Belichick impression at his new job as an analyst for “Inside the NFL,” spotlighting poor decisions in a segment called (*Belichick voice*) “What Are We Doing?” Belichick teased his own Edelman impersonation earlier this week but chose not to reveal it.

Zingers aside, Edelman is one of Belichick’s all-time favorite players. His remarkable rise from college quarterback to punt return specialist to Tom Brady’s No. 1 target to the second-most productive postseason receive in NFL history and, finally, to Super Bowl MVP will make the 35-year-old a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible.

“He had a tremendous career,” Belichick said. “Had tremendous production in every area — receiving, run after catch, punt returns, was a good blocker, was a really tough, competitive kid. He was right up there at the top of the guys that I’ve coached. … It’ll be good to see him again and recognize him for the great career he had here and how much he meant to this team, this organization, and how much he stepped up in big games year after year, week after week.”

Edelman, who cited knee injuries as his reason for retirement, said Thursday he has “a crazy amount of respect” for Belichick.