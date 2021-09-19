What Manny Machado Shouted At Fernando Tatis Jr. During Dugout Dustup

NESN Logo Sign In

Tensions naturally rise amid a postseason push, and it got the best of two Padres superstars Saturday night.

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. needed to be separated in the fifth inning of San Diego’s all-important matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. Machado sternly approached Tatis after the shortstop struck out looking and argued with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. Padres manager Jayce Tingler also took exception with Cuzzi’s ruling and was ejected after taking to the field.

According to ESPN, Machado shouted, “It’s not about you” and “You go play baseball” at his infield mate, who slammed his helmet in the dugout after the questionable strikeout.

Tingler after the game wasn’t stressing over the squabble.

“It’s not viewed negatively,” Tingler told reporters, per ESPN. “We’re a family. We’re not going to discuss the details, but we care. There’s passion. There’s frustration. Those are all emotions that are natural, and those things happen.”

Tingler added: “I think any time stakes are high and everybody knows what’s at stake, anything can happen. We can have disagreements, but we still love each other, we play for each other, we care about one another, and so when you have those strong emotions on both sides, things happen. I can’t predict what’s going to happen the next couple weeks.”

The Padres and the Cardinals will wrap up their series Sunday. San Diego currently is 2 1/2 games back of St. Louis for the second National League Wild Card spot.