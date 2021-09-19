Sounds Like Mac Jones Worked Like A Madman After Losing To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Good luck telling Mac Jones that he was great in his NFL debut.

The rookie Patriots quarterback indeed was excellent in his team’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, completing 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. However, Jones, who was hard on himself after the defeat, apparently put in a ton of work ahead of New England’s Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

“Mac Jones’ work ethic has impressed the Patriots from the start, but sounds like he took it to another level this week as they prepared for the Jets,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic tweeted Sunday morning. ” … The loss didn’t sit well and he thought he should’ve been better.”

If nothing else, the Patriots clearly have another committed, hard-working quarterback running their offense. From Tom Brady to Cam Newton to Jones, New England rarely has worried about work ethic from its quarterbacks over the past two decades.

Performance aside, Jones needs to lead the Patriots to a win in New York on Sunday. They’ll kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.