It’s simple math.

Over this last stretch of the regular season, the Boston Red Sox must win enough games to edge the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the American League’s top Wild Card position.

They again controlled what they could Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, winning 9-3 for their fourth-straight victory.

“I mean, we all know where we are, you know?” Xander Bogaerts said over Zoom after the game. “We all know we just got to continue to go out there and win games. We can win with a walk-off homer, or a team botches the ball in the bottom of the ninth, you win it on a walk-off error. It doesn’t matter at this point, man. It really doesn’t matter how you win it. It’s just that you need to win it.”

He helped them clinch the series against the Orioles, hitting a three-run homer and driving in four runs — including a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

That was after Boston fell to an early three-run deficit.

“That’s when I kind of felt like this is pretty much us in the beginning, and then halfway through the season, you know? We had a rough stretch. We’re past that, and I feel like everyone’s playing their best baseball at the moment.”