Alex Cora Not Making Eduardo Rodriguez Apologize To Carlos Correa

Alex Cora doesn’t believe an apology to Carlos Correa is necessary, he just wants Eduardo Rodriguez to act on his own emotions.

The Red Sox pitcher got Correa to ground out to end the sixth inning in Boston’s eventual Game 3 American League Championship Series win, and as he was walking back to the dugout, pointed to his wrist the way Correa did in Game 1 after the go-ahead home run.

Cora wasn’t thrilled with the sequence, and later told Rodriguez to simply not do that. The pitcher was regretful of his actions and said he wanted to apologize to Correa even though the Astros shortstop thought what Rodriguez did was good for the game.

The Sox manager was asked about it all Tuesday prior to Game 4, and told reporters that he doesn’t believe Rodriguez needs to apologize, he just wants his players to not “react to what the opposition does,” and he “wants players to play with their own emotions and motivations,” per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t sound as if there is any bad blood between anyone.

The Red Sox look to push the Astros to the brink of elimination Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Game 4 of the ALCS. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m ET.