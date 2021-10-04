NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt anymore, which is why we believe his recent comments regarding his tenure with the New England Patriots are complete hogwash.

Brown, who spent 11 days with the Patriots (one game) before being released after a handful of off-the-field issues, referred to his time in New England as the best opportunity of his professional career.

“It was the best experience of my life being here (New England),” Brown said after Tampa Bay earned a 19-17 verdict against the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”

Yeah, this is the same Antonio Brown who ripped Patriots owner Robert Kraft for his own scandal following Brown’s release. The Buccaneers wideout actually addressed those comments Sunday, as well, saying that he was immature to have done so and that he has the “ultimate respect” for Kraft.

You can hear more of Brown’s comments here.

Ironically, he talked about his own immaturity, and tried to take the blame for said immaturity, after posting another — yes, you guessed it — immature video of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the game. In that video, Brown seemingly mocked Belichick for Belichick answering questions about Brown’s off-the-field situation back in Sept. 2019.

Weird, right?