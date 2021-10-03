Antonio Brown Trolls Patriots In Pregame Hype Video; Tom Brady Approves

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown on Sunday took aim at the Patriots with a post that seemingly got a stamp of approval from Tom Brady.

Ahead of the Week 4 showdown between New England and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown shared a pregame hype video that features highlights from his one game with the Patriots in 2019. The clip also includes footage of Bill Belichick fielding questions about Brown after rape allegations were brought against the superstar receiver.

“Laser Focus!” Brown wrote in the caption. “Around the world then I’m back again…. #CallGod #Boomin”

Take a look:

And here’s a reply from Brady:

Weird stuff.