The Houston Astros are headed back to the American League Championship Series for a fifth consecutive year.

Houston earned a 10-1 Game 4 victory in the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, claiming the best-of-five by a 3-1 verdict. The Astros lost in the ALCS in both 2020 and 2018 (to the Boston Red Sox) while advancing to the World Series in 2019 and winning it all in 2017.

The Astros will play the Red Sox in this year’s battle for the AL pennant. Boston advanced past the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Houston won five of the seven meetings against Boston during the regular season with all seven coming in early June. The Astros outscored the Red Sox 42-25 in those seven contests.

Jose Altuve (3-for-5, four runs, three RBIs), Michael Brantley (3-for-6, two RBIs) and Carlos Correa (2-for-4, two RBIs, walk) led the Astros’ offense as Chicago’s Carlos Rodon lasted just 2 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s elimination game.

The ALCS is set to begin Friday with Game 1 in Houston.