Astros’ Luis Garcia Details Injury That Ended His ALCS Game 2 Start

NESN Logo Sign In

When Luis Garcia was pulled from Saturday’s American League Championship Series start, some were skeptical.

It was only the second inning, he had gotten rocked for a grand slam by the Boston Red Sox the inning earlier and already put one on in the second. His pace was plodding, and he clearly didn’t have it. The Houston Astros pulled him with an injury designation, meaning Garcia’s replacement, Jake Odorizzi, could take as much time as he needed to warm up.

And that, he did, warming up for nearly 40 minutes. Thus began the theories that the Astros were trying to disrupt the rhythm of the Red Sox’s hot offense, or at the very least keep starter Nathan Eovaldi on the bench and get him cold.

Neither of those plans worked, and the Red Sox cruised to a 9-5 victory, torturing Odorizzi as badly as they had to Garcia.

The injury getting labeled as “knee soreness” by the Astros and Garcia remaining on the ALCS roster has only furthered speculation of shady stuff, and he expounded on what he was dealing with.

“I feel really good,” Garcia said Sunday, via ASAP Sports. “My knee (Saturday)was hurting a little bit, but today I feel really good throwing, and I’m good.”

The 24-year-old indicated that his knee pain really started to flare up in between the first and second innings. Astros manager Dusty Baker said it’s something he has been dealing with all season, which Garcia agreed with — to a degree.